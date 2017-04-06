UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen posted weaker-than-expected second quarter results on Thursday, sending its shares as much as 5 percent lower and making it the second-worst performer in the FTSEurofirst 300 index.
* The company, which makes enzymes and bacteria for dairy, wine and meat production, maintained its full-year guidance for organic revenue growth of 8-10 percent even though some analysts had expected it to raise the forecast.
* Chr. Hansen has seen prices on basic materials falling in its colour business, impacting its sales prices, Chief Financial Officer Soren Westh Lonning told Reuters in a telephone interview.
* "We have experienced incredibly high growth on the Chinese market, but we expect a slower rate in the future. So we see a revenue growth of 8-10 percent as the best guidance," Lonning said.
* The company saw growth of 13 percent in the Health and Nutrition sector in the second quarter mainly due to some large U.S. projects, he said.
* "In the United States there is a large focus on finding natural solutions to reduce the use of antibiotics on poultry, and we have been lucky to win a share of this market," he said.
* Jyske Bank said it expected a guidance upgrade later this year as it still believes the current guidance is somewhat conservative following a strong first half-year (H1) with 10 percent organic growth.
* Sales of bioprotective cultures grew 25 percent in H1 year/year, and there is a huge market for keeping foods fresh for longer, the CFO said, adding that Danish dairy maker Arla had expressed interest in the products.
* Second-quarter revenue rose 13 percent to 259.4 million euros, slightly below the 260 million euros expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
* Second-quarter EBIT before special items rose 10 percent to 70.1 million euros, which was 4 percent below Reuters poll expectations.
* For the 2016/17 financial year Chr. Hansen still expects the EBIT margin to increase slightly compared to the year before and forecasts a free cash flow before acquisitions, divestments and special items of around 175 million euros.
* The share price fell as much as 5.1 percent in early trade, and was down 2.1 percent at 444.3 crowns at 0955 GMT. Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters POLL: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources