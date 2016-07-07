BRIEF-UniCredit shares reverse losses to trade up 1 pct
* on Wednesday UniCredit priced its 13 billion-euro rights issue at a 38 percent discount Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* on Wednesday UniCredit priced its 13 billion-euro rights issue at a 38 percent discount Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat on Thursday, as a strong sterling offset gains by consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser related to a potential acquisition, as well as strong energy and mining sectors.
MILAN, Feb 2 Shares in Generali rose more than 4 percent on Thursday, with traders cited market talk a bid for the insurer from Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo was round the corner.