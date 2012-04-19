COPENHAGEN, April 19 The chief executive of Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen on Thursday said revenue growth in the second quarter had been driven by new product launches.

"We have launched a long range of products during the first half year which targets both the beverage industry and the sweets industry," chief executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters.

On Thursday, Chr. Hansen reported a 18 percent rise in second quarter operating profit and a 7 percent rise in revenue.

The company slightly lowered its outlook for the full year 2011/12 after the price of raw material carmine fell more than expected.

The group said it now saw organic growth of 5-7 percent when including the effect from change in carmine prices, but slightly raised its organic growth outlook when excluding the effect.

(Reporting by Teis Jensen)