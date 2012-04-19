COPENHAGEN, April 19 The chief executive of
Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen on Thursday
said revenue growth in the second quarter had been driven by new
product launches.
"We have launched a long range of products during the first
half year which targets both the beverage industry and the
sweets industry," chief executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters.
On Thursday, Chr. Hansen reported a 18 percent rise in
second quarter operating profit and a 7 percent rise in revenue.
The company slightly lowered its outlook for the full year
2011/12 after the price of raw material carmine fell more than
expected.
The group said it now saw organic growth of 5-7 percent
when including the effect from change in carmine prices, but
slightly raised its organic growth outlook when excluding the
effect.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen)