COPENHAGEN, April 19 Danish food ingredients
maker Chr. Hansen on Thursday slightly lowered its
organic growth outlook for the full year 2011/12 after the price
of raw material carmine fell more than expected.
The group said it now saw organic growth of 5-7 percent when
including the effect from change in carmine prices, but slightly
raised its organic growth outlook when excluding the effect.
The group, which makes ingredients such as cultures, enzymes
and colors for the food, health and animal feed industries, said
it still saw a full-year EBIT margin of above 26 percent.
It also said it would initiate a share buy-back program of
up to 80 million euros.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)