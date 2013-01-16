UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Jan 16 Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen on Wednesday retained its 2012/13 forecast for organic revenue growth excluding the effect from changes in carmine raw material prices after first-quarter operating profit topped forecasts.
The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the food, health and animal feed industries, posted a near 16 percent rise in first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 47.6 million euros, compared with a mean forecast for 46.4 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
It kept its 2012/13 organic growth outlook at 8 to 10 percent, excluding the effect on sales prices from changes in prices for natural colour carmine. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources