COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen reported fourth-quarter earnings below the market's average expectation on Thursday and gave a cautious outlook for its 2011/12 financial year.

Chr. Hansen said it expected 2011/12 organic revenue growth of between 7 and 10 percent, softer than its long-term guidance for annual growth of 8 to 10 percent on a two- to four-year horizon.

But Chief Executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters the company aimed to narrow the growth outlook to the upper range of the 7 to 10 percent range later in the year.

"We would like to be a little conservative at the start of the year and then narrow the interval as we proceed through 2011 and 2012," Frederiksen said. "We aim to narrow the interval to the upper end."

Chr. Hansen, which makes ingredients such as cultures, enzymes and colours for the food, health and animal feed industries, said it expected its full-year 2011/12 operating profit margin to rise to above 26 percent from 25 percent in the year just ended.

Chr. Hansen said operating profit rose to 45.9 million euros ($63.3 million) in the three months through August from 42.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. The result missed an average analyst estimate of 49.2 million in a Reuters survey.

Revenue rose to 161.5 million euros from 154.1 million a year earlier, also below an average forecast of 173 million.

Turnover in its Cultures and Enzymes division, which accounted for 60 percent of total full-year turnover, rose organically by 5 percent in the fourth quarter, while Health and Nutrition turnover rose by 24 percent.

"The result is very good, particularly profitability in its Cultures and Enzymes and Health and Nutrition divisions," said Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard. "In spite of the economic uncertainty, the company predicts good growth rates."

Shares in Chr. Hansen fell 0.8 percent by 0848 GMT, underperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the Copenhagen bourse's blue-chip index .

The company said it would pay a dividend of 3.57 crowns per share and would change its dividend policy, adopting a target of paying out 30-50 percent of net profit instead of 30-40 percent. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Teis Jensen)