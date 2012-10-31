* Chr. Hansen cautious on 2012/13 outlook

COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 Danish food company Chr. Hansen on Wednesday was cautious about its 2012/13 financial year after posting a near 10 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profits thanks to growing demand for natural food ingredients.

The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the food, health and animal feed industries, has benefited from increased appetite for natural rather than synthetic food additives among the growing middle class in emerging markets.

In contrast, Europe has been more sluggish.

Chief Executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters that the firm could see weaker growth in the first quarter following a strong overall 2011/12. He noted in particular that Europe, which accounts for almost half of its revenues, was an underperforming market due to the euro zone debt crisis.

"One must be careful not to be too overly confident," he said about the group's organic growth 8 to 10 percent outlook. "Let's see how the year goes."

Chr. Hansen posted fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 50.3 million euros ($65.28 million), in line with a mean forecast for 49.5 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

A continuing shift from synthetic to natural colours has helped revenue grow at Chr. Hansen, which sources one-third of the world's carmine - a bright natural food colour used in everything from candy to beverages and meat.

The colouring, which comes in orange, pink, red and purple shades, is extracted from insects in Latin America and Spain.

The company's shares were up 3 percent at 179.00 crowns by 0800 GMT, outpacing a 0.3 percent rise in the Copenhagen benchmark index.

($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)