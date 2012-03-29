EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 20)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
COPENHAGEN, March 29 The biggest shareholder in Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen has sold a 25.7 percent stake to Novo A/S, cutting its holdings to 0.09 percent in line with a January announcement, Chr. Hansen said on Thursday.
Financiere Star 1 S.A., a fund controlled by private equity investment firm PAI Partners, sold about 35.42 million shares in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to Novo A/S, Chr. Hansen said.
The companies had announced the deal on Jan. 11. .
Novo A/S is a foundation-owned company and the main shareholder in Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S and industrial enzymes maker Novozymes A/S.
Novo A/S said in January it aimed to be a long-term minority shareholder in Chr. Hansen and had no intention to take control of the company. (Reporting by John Acher, editing by Kristian Balsgaard Mortensen)
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LISBON, Feb 20 The Bank of Portugal will hold a final round of exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as it seeks to flesh out the terms of the potential sale of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, the central bank said on Monday.