By Mette Fraende and Teis Jensen

COPENHAGEN, April 19 Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen said it would buy back shares worth up to 80 million euros ($104.98 million) after second quarter operating profit rose more than expected, aided by stronger sales and new product launches.

The group, which makes ingredients such as cultures, enzymes and colours for the food, health and animal feed industries, posted an 18 percent rise in second-quarter EBIT to 42 million euros, slightly above an average 40.6 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"It is a good result and the 80 million euros share buy-back also pulls in the right direction," said Jyske Bank trader Martin Munk.

Chrs. Hansen said it would launch the share buyback program as a result of its strong cash generation and to distribute excess capital to shareholders.

Shares in Chr. Hansen rose 5.5 percent at 0928 GMT, compared with a 0.9 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index.

The company said revenue in the quarter rose 7 percent to 165 million euros, in line with analysts' forecasts in the poll.

"We have launched a long range of products during the first half year which targets both the beverage industry and the sweets industry," chief executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters on Thursday.

Revenue growth was also aided by its key cultures and enzymes business, which accounted for 60 percent of total revenue in the first half of the year, Chr. Hansen said in a statement.

"Particularly sales growth in the large cultures and enzymes division is a positive surprise both compared with our own and consensus estimates," said Sydbank in a note to clients.

"The natural colours division delivers an impressive improvement in EBIT margin which lands at 18.1 percent compared with 11.0 percent in the same quarter last year," Sydbank said.

It added it expected Chr. Hansen's health and nutrition and its natural colours divisions to contribute increasingly to the group's earnings going forward.

The company slightly lowered its growth outlook for the year, however, to 5-7 percent from 5-8 percent previously, after prices for red natural colour carmine prices fell more than expected.

Excluding the effect of changing carmine prices, the organic growth view was raised to 8-10 percent from 7-10 percent, the company said.

The group repeated its forecast of a full-year EBIT margin of above 26 percent. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Teis Jensen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)