* Q3 EBIT 51.7 mln euros vs 47.7 mln avg forecast
* Shares touch record high
* Company raises 2011/12 revenue and margin view
By Mette Fraende and Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, July 4 Danish food ingredients maker
Chr. Hansen on Wednesday upgraded guidance after
third-quarter results beat forecasts, nourished by an appetite
for healthy food among the growing middle class in emerging
markets.
The company's shares were up 10.5 percent at 169.80 crowns
by 1256 GMT, against a 0.1 percent dip in the Copenhagen
benchmark index, after touching a record high of
172.10 crowns earlier in the day.
"The result was quite a lot better than expected," said
Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgaard.
The group, which makes ingredients such as cultures for
yoghurts, enzymes for cheese and colours for the food, health
and animal feed industries, posted a 19 percent rise in
third-quarter EBIT to 51.7 million euros ($65.17 million),
beating an average 47.7 million euros estimate in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
Third-quarter revenue grew by 6.7 percent year-on-year to
181.2 million euros, also exceeding analysts' average
expectation of 177 million.
"It (the improvement) is more or less across the board,"
Chief Executive Lars Frederiksen told Reuters.
Chr. Hansen raised its full-year 2011/12 organic growth
outlook to 9-11 percent from a previous forecast of 8-10
percent, excluding the effect on sales prices of changes in
prices of natural red colour carmine, an important raw material.
"Revenue growth continues to be driven by increased demand
for healthy food products not least from the growing middle
income population in emerging markets," the company said.
A continuing switch from synthetic to natural colours also
helped revenue grow, it said.
Including the effect of carmine prices, organic growth was
seen at 6-8 percent instead of a previously guided range of 5-7
percent, the company said.
The group also slightly raised its forecast for its
full-year margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to
between 26.5 percent and 27.0 percent from "above 26 percent."
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
