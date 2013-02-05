COPENHAGEN Feb 5 Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen said on Tuesday Chief Executive Lars Frederiksen had decided to step down to devote more time to non-executive board positions.

Frederiksen, who has been with the group for 33 years of which eight as chief executive, will step down as of March 31 and be replaced by Cees de Jong, the company said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)