COPENHAGEN, Nov 3 Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen aims to adjust its 2011/12 organic revenue growth outlook of 7-10 percent to the upper end of the range during the year, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

After the company reported fourth-quarter results below analysts' forecasts, Chief Executive Lars Frederiksen also said it had sufficient liquidity for smaller acquisitions but additional capital would be needed for bigger acquisitions. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)