BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Jan 11 Private equity investor PAI Partners has agreed to sell a 25.7 percent stake in Danish food ingredients company Chr. Hansen to Novo A/S for about 560 million euros ($715.56 million), Chr. Hansen said on Wednesday.
The stock was sold to Novo, which is the main owner of drugmaker Novo Nordisk and industrial enzymes producer Novozymes, at 117 crowns per share.
PAI Partners exits after more than six years as a shareholder in Chr. Hansen.
Novo A/S does not intend to take control of Chr. Hansen but to be a long-term minority shareholder, Novo Chief Executive Henrik Gurtler said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
* Fuze Inc files to say it raised about $104.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $120.3 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kMD74E) Further company coverage: [Fuze Inc]
* Jeff Lawson reports 13 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ld6TQG] Further company coverage: