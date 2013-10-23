UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Oct 23 Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen posted a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth quarter operating profit, aided by sales growth in all of its three business units, and said it expected a steady profit margin in the year ahead.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 59.5 million euros ($82 mln) in the three months to end-August from 50.3 million euros a year earlier, to come in just above a forecast for 58.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.
For the 2013/14 financial year, Chr. Hansen expects revenue to grow by 7-9 percent organically and an EBIT margin above 26 percent, from 26.1 percent in 2012/13.
It proposed an ordinary dividend of 0.42 euros per share and an extraordinary dividend of the same amount. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, Editing by Patrick Lannin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources