BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Jan 11 Shares in Chr. Hansen leapt on Wednesday after the Danish food ingredients maker posted first-quarter profits in the high end of forecasts and said its main owner had sold its 25.7 percent stake for 560 million euros ($715.56 million).
Chr. Hansen shares jumped as much as 17 percent before retreating from highs to trade up 12.2 percent by 0808 GMT.
Chr. Hansen announced that private equity investor PAI Parnters had sold its stake to Novo A/S for 117 crowns per share. ($1 = 0.7826 euros) (Reporting by John Acher)
* Fuze Inc files to say it raised about $104.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $120.3 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kMD74E) Further company coverage: [Fuze Inc]
* Jeff Lawson reports 13 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ld6TQG] Further company coverage: