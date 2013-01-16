UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 Chr Hansen Holding A/S : * Says the outlook for 2012/13 remains unchanged compared to the announcement
of 31 October 2012 * Says organic revenue growth, excluding effect on sales prices from change in
raw material prices for carmine, is expected to be in the range of 8-10% * Says organic revenue growth, including the effect from change in raw material
prices for carmine, is expected to be in the range of 7-9% * Says EBIT margin before special items and impairments is expected to be above
last year * Says free cash flow before acquisitions and divestments is expected to be at
the same level as in 2011/12 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom, tel: +45 3396 9649, e-mail: copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources