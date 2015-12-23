VIENNA Dec 23 An Austrian radio station has
punished one of its moderators after he locked himself in the
studio only to play the song 'Last Christmas', a cult hit from
the 1980s by British band Wham!, 24 times in a row.
Only once the moderator's daughter called the studio to beg
her father to stop because the song made everyone "mad" did he
finish his one-song marathon, according to a video on Youtube.
Timm Bodner, programming Chief of the station Antenne
Kaernten in Austria's province of Carinthia, told Reuters on
Wednesday the 27-year-old disc jockey barricaded the studio last
Friday with a wooden stick to play the prank on his listeners.
"In general, it was funny but there must be consequences,"
Bodner told Reuters in a telephone conversation. "As a
consequence he will have to work tomorrow on Christmas and on
New Year's eve."
