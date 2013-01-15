BRIEF-Aequus says upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 mln
* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million
NEW YORK Jan 15 Christopher & Banks Corp : * Shares up 6 percent in extended trading after outlook
* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.