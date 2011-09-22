(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say it expects a wider loss, not a weaker profit)

* Sees Q2 2012 loss/share $0.37-$0.39 vs est loss/share $$0.21

* Sees Q2 rev $96.2 mln vs est $102 mln

* Q2 same store sales fell 8 percent

* Shares down 8 pct after the bell

Sept 22 Women's apparel retailer Christopher & Banks Corp said product price increases and shrinking margins would increase its second-quarter loss, sending its shares down 8 percent in after-market trade.

The specialty retailer, which caters to women in their forties and above, has been long lagging peers like Ann Taylor Stores Corp and Talbots Inc .

The company, which operates the Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks chains, expects a net loss of 37-39 cents per share for the quarter.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a loss of 21 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Plymouth, Minnesota-based Christopher & Banks said revenue is expected to be $96.2 million, well below analysts expectation of $102.0 million for the quarter.

"The price increases we instituted were too aggressive for much of the assortment and as a result impacted the sell through rate," Chief Executive Officer Larry Barenbaum said in a statement.

The company said second-quarter same-store sales fell 8 percent. Gross margin is expected to be in the range of 28.3-28.9 percent, down from 35.3 percent last year.

Shares of the company closed at $4.38 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were trading down at $4.05 after the bell. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)