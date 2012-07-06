July 6 Women's clothing retailer Christopher & Banks Corp rejected a $64 million takeover offer from private equity firm Aria Partners, saying it was not in the best interest of stockholders.

The company also adopted a stockholder rights plan, setting a trigger at 15 percent.

Christopher & Banks on Tuesday said it received an unsolicited buyout proposal of $1.75 per share from Aria, which owns 4 percent of Christopher & Banks shares. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)