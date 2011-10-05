Oct 5 Women's apparel retailer Christopher &
Banks Corp posted a wider second-quarter loss hurt by a
fall in sales, sending the company's shares down 11 percent in
extended trade.
For the quarter ended Aug. 27, the company recorded a drop
of 8 percent in same store sales.
The specialty retailer, which caters to women in their
forties and above, posted a quarterly loss of $13 million, or 37
cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.5 million, or 7 cents
a share, a year ago.
Net sales were $96.2 million, compared with $101.3 million a
year ago.
Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 38 cents a
share on revenue of $97.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, Christopher & Banks forecast a flat
to a low single digit same-store sales growth.
Shares of the company were trading at $3.23 after the bell
on Wednesday. They had closed at $3.61 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
