Oct 5 Women's apparel retailer Christopher & Banks Corp posted a wider second-quarter loss hurt by a fall in sales, sending the company's shares down 11 percent in extended trade.

For the quarter ended Aug. 27, the company recorded a drop of 8 percent in same store sales.

The specialty retailer, which caters to women in their forties and above, posted a quarterly loss of $13 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with a loss of $2.5 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales were $96.2 million, compared with $101.3 million a year ago.

Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 38 cents a share on revenue of $97.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, Christopher & Banks forecast a flat to a low single digit same-store sales growth.

Shares of the company were trading at $3.23 after the bell on Wednesday. They had closed at $3.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.