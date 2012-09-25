Sept 25 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, a
third-party provider of freight transport, said it would buy
smaller rival Phoenix International for $635 million to grow its
international freight forwarding business.
C.H. Robinson said it would pay $571.5 million in cash and
the remaining in newly-issued C.H. Robinson stock. The deal is
expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Phoenix International had been exploring a sale that could
fetch as much as $500 million from global logistics companies,
several sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters in
June.
C.H. Robinson said it will use existing cash and plans to
enter into a revolving credit facility with major banks to
finance the cash portion of the deal.