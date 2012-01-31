* Q4 profit $0.67 vs est $0.68

* Margins at trucking business down

* Shares fall 7 percent (Adds background on margins and share movement)

Jan 31 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc , a third-party provider of freight transport, posted a quarterly profit that narrowly missed analysts estimates hurt by lower margins at its trucking business.

The profit miss -- C.H. Robinson's third in fiscal 2011 -- sent the company's shares down 7 percent in after market trade on the Nasdaq.

C.H. Robinson, the biggest freight broker in the United States, said margins at its trucking business decreased in the fourth quarter, hurt by higher fuel costs and its inability to pass on higher rates.

The trucking business accounts for nearly 80 percent of the company's total revenue.

The freight market in the United States has been improving in volumes and pricing with increasing industrial production and consumer spending.

However, C.H. Robinson, which arranges freight transport through its 53,000 contracted carriers, has been unable to pass on higher trucking costs to its customers, denting margins.

The company's fourth-quarter net income was $109.2 million, or 67 cents a share, up from $103.2 million, or 62 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.57 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 68 cents a share on revenue of $2.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which shipped about 10 million units in 2011, said North American truckload volume growth per day was about 7 percent through January 30, while total net revenue growth per day was about 6 percent.

Shares of Minneapolis-based C.H. Robinson, valued at over $11 billion, fell to $64 in after-market trading from their Tuesday close of $68.84.

They have lost about 17 percent of their value in the last six months. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)