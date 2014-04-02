(Corrects headline to 800,000 from 800,00)

April 2 Chrysler Group on Wednesday said it would recall about 800,000 vehicles to fix a defect in the brake systems, after it received complaints about excessive brake-pedal firmness.

Chrysler's Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs, model years 2011-2014, are under inspection and brake boosters will be replaced wherever necessary, Chrysler said in a statement.

Chrysler said it was aware of one related accident but not of any injuries. (r.reuters.com/syn28v) (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)