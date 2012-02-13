DETROIT Feb 13 Chrysler Group LLC, the
smallest U.S. automaker, recalled nearly 10,000 Dodge Charger
police vehicles built last year due to overheating issues that
may lead to headlamp and brake failure.
The recall affects 9,688 Chargers for the 2011 and 2012
model years. These problems could lead to a loss of visibility
or braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash, according to
a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posting.
In some police cars, the low beam headlights may fail
because of an overheated bulb harness connector. In other
vehicles, the anti-lock brake and electronic stability system
may stop working due to an overheated power distribution center.
Chrysler will relocate the ABS/ESC fuse and replace the
headlamp jumper harness. Chrysler said it is not aware of any
accidents, injuries or fires due to either condition.
The issues occur when police cars are exposed to severe
conditions such as long periods of driving at a high speed,
evasive driving during training exercises and extended idling,
Chrysler said in a statement.
The headlamp problem was spotted in late August and led to
changes at Brampton Assembly Plant, where Chrysler builds the
Charger. In December, a state police car in Michigan showed
repeated loss of ABS/ESC system power.
Chrysler is majority-owned by Italy's Fiat SpA.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Matthew Lewis)