DETROIT, June 10 Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 14,800 of its new Dodge Dart compact cars to recalibrate a control module that causes some of the cars to stall soon after start-up, the company said on Monday.

The issue affects 2013 model year Darts with 1.4-liter engines with a dual clutch transmission. The affected models were made from March 1, 2012 to February 28, 2013.

Chrysler said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.

The Dart is the first vehicle jointly designed and engineered by Fiat and Chrysler since the Italian company took over management of the American automaker in 2009.

The platform, or undercarriage, on which the Dart is built is to underpin all future compact-sized cars and crossovers for Chrysler and will eventually be used for 2 million vehicles annually.

Of the Darts recalled, 12,900 were sold in the United States and 1,900 in Canada.