UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DETROIT Oct 30 Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC, said he wants to bring "unification" of the two automakers by 2015.
"The objective has always been to try and bring unification by 2014 or 2015," Marchionne said on a conference call on Tuesday. "I'd still like to see that done."
How that comes about "has yet to be determined given the fact that our primary objective right now is that of fixing the European environment." (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources