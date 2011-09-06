* Marchionne is already CEO of Fiat, Chrysler
* Two new Chrysler directors serve on CNH board
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT, Sept 6 Fiat SpA FIA.MI Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne has been named chairman of the
Chrysler Group LLC, the company said on Tuesday, further
cementing Fiat's control of the U.S. automaker it has steered
since 2009.
Two new directors with established ties to Fiat also took
the place of resigning board members with private equity
investment backgrounds who had been appointed as part of
Chrysler's restructuring in a bankruptcy brokered and financed
by the U.S. Treasury.
Fiat took majority control of the No. 3 U.S. automaker in
July when Chrysler repaid U.S. and Canadian government loans
from its bailout, giving Fiat the power to appoint the majority
of Chrysler's nine-member board.
"Repaying our governments' loans six years early and
refinancing our debt reinforces our conviction that we are on
the right path to rebuilding this company and restoring it to
its rightful place on the global automotive landscape within
the framework of Chrysler's global alliance with Fiat,"
Marchionne, 59, said in a statement.
Robert Kidder, who heads Columbus, Ohio-based private
equity firm 3Stone Advisors LLC, resigned as Chrysler's
chairman along with two other directors George Gosbee and Scott
Stuart, Chrysler said.
Leo Houle, 64, and John Lanaway, 60, were appointed to take
those two board seats. Both are already on the board of farm
and construction equipment maker CNH Global NV CNH.N, which
is majority-owned by Fiat Industrial SpA FI.MI.
Houle, a Canadian, retired in July 2008 as chief talent
officer of BCE Inc and Bell Canada, Canada's largest
communications company.
Lanaway, an American citizen who was born in Canada, until
June was executive vice president and chief financial officer
for North American operations of McCann Erickson.
In May, Chrysler repaid $7.6 billion in loans to the U.S.
and Canadian governments stemming from its 2009 federal
bailout. Marchionne said in August that Chrysler was preparing
to reshuffle its board.
Last week, the combined management teams of Fiat and
Chrysler met for the first time.
Marchionne, who has made Fiat one of Europe's top
turnaround stories, wants to elevate the Italian automaker as a
global competitor through a revamped Chrysler.
Stuart, who has left the board, is a founding partner in
Sageview Capital LLC. Stuart had played a role in Chrysler's
refinancing negotiations with a consortium of banks earlier
this year, people involved in the deal said.
Gosbee heads AltaCorp Capital Inc, a Canadian investment
firm.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Deepa Seetharaman)