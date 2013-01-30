DETROIT Jan 30 Chrysler Group LLC, majority owned by Italy's Fiat SpA, will have 16 Fiat and Alfa Romeo models in its North American lineup by 2016, Chrysler said on Wednesday.

Sergio Marchionne, who is chief executive of both Chrysler and its Italian parent, has said he wants to merge the two companies by 2015.

By 2015, Fiat is to have nine models in North American, up for the two it had in 2012, and by 2016 10 models.

Alfa Romeo is to have five models in North America by 2015 and six by 2016. The first Alfa Romeo to be sold in the United States will arrive late this year, Marchionne said two weeks ago.