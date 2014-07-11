Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
July 11 Chrysler Group LLC said it would recall almost 900,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to fix the wiring for vanity mirror lights to prevent any potential short circuits.
The recall affects some 2011-2014 models of Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango, the company said in a statement. (bit.ly/1wac1Qz)
The automaker said it was aware of three injuries involving vehicles that had the vanity mirror and/or the headliner serviced. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.