* Model will be used to judge Fiat-Chrysler potential
* Metrology lab investment shows shift in priorities
* "Proof-of-the-pudding" Dart must be "flawless" -analyst
Belvidere, Illinois, April 2 Getting the Dodge
Dart right is key for Chrysler Group LLC as the first true
product born of the Fiat-Chrysler marriage enters the crowded
and competitive U.S. compact sedan field in a couple of months.
"It's the first proof-of-the-pudding vehicle of the
Fiat-Chrysler relationship and it has to be flawless," said
Aaron Bragman, an analyst with IHS Global Insight. "This is the
model that will be used to judge the potential of these two
companies," he said.
Doug Betts, Chrysler and Fiat global head of quality,
announced on Monday that the Belvidere, Illinois plant where the
Dart will be produced will get $20 million for internal
quality-control facilities.
This includes $12.5 million for a "metrology lab" that
Chrysler copied from Fiat, where workers measure fit and finish
of parts coming into the plant and conduct quality tests.
Betts was asked why Chrysler was highlighting a $20 million
investment when car launches key to an automaker like the Dart
is to Chrysler often cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
"We've been on a financial diet for a long time, so it
seemed rather far-fetched that we would spend $12.5 million on
something like this," Betts told Reuters in an interview on
Monday at the plant about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of
Chicago.
"If you think about how quickly you can lose $12.5 million
because your body shop is down because the hoods are a little
crooked, then it's worth a lot more than $12.5 million," he
said.
Betts referred to a two-year period ending in 2009 when
Chrysler was owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital
Management. At that time, spending that much for additional
quality control would not have been approved, Betts said.
Chrysler officials, from chief executive Sergio Marchionne
to line workers, say that Chrysler has to convince consumers go
give their products another try after vehicle quality dropped to
the lowest in the U.S. market.
In a recent rating of 32 auto brands in the U.S. market by
J.D. Power and Associates, Chrysler's Jeep, Dodge, Ram and
Chrysler brands took the bottom four spots. The survey was for
cars on the road since 2009, when Chrysler was at the tail end
of ownership by Cerberus.
"They're finally turning things around as a company and are
on the right path," Bragman said. "What they're doing is mostly
simple, no-brainer stuff, but it's stuff Chrysler didn't do
before."
Belvidere is the third Chrysler plant to have a "metrology
lab," after the Jefferson North plant in Detroit that makes the
Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango, and the Brampton, Ontario
plant that makes the Dodge Charger and the Chrysler 300 large
sedan.
The Dart will begin production for the U.S. consumer market
in about a month.
The Dart has already been a game-changer for Chrysler. When
it was tested by U.S. regulators to reach an unadjusted 40 miles
per gallon fuel economy, it allowed Fiat to purchase another 5
percent of Chrysler. Fiat received a 20 percent stake in
Chrysler as it emerged from bankruptcy and now holds a 58.5
percent ownership share.
There were 2,583 hourly workers at the Belvidere plant
before hiring began for a third shift that by the end of July
will bring its workforce to 4,400 hourly workers.
So far, about 300 pilot production Darts have been produced
at the plant, which also makes the Jeep Patriot and the Jeep
Compass.
Chrysler on Tuesday is expected to show its 24th consecutive
month of year-on-year U.S. sales gains. That streak directly
followed a losing streak of about the same length.
