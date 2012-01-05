Chemchina extends tender offer for Syngenta to April 28
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.
Jan 5 Chrysler Group LLC said it will add a third crew and 1,100 jobs to its Jefferson North assembly plant in Detroit, and reaffirmed plans to add 150 jobs by reopening its Conner Avenue assembly Plant in the motor city.
The U.S. automaker, majority-owned by Fiat SpA, will also expand its Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup in Detroit to include a diesel version for North America, it said in a statement.
Chrysler said last month it will reopen its Conner Avenue facility to produce next generation SRT Viper sports cars. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower on Thursday as financials weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
PARIS, Feb 23 PSA Group, the French carmaker in talks to buy Opel from General Motors, announced its first dividend in six years and raised its medium-term profitability goal on Thursday after full-year profit almost doubled.