Jan 5 Chrysler Group LLC said it will add a third crew and 1,100 jobs to its Jefferson North assembly plant in Detroit, and reaffirmed plans to add 150 jobs by reopening its Conner Avenue assembly Plant in the motor city.

The U.S. automaker, majority-owned by Fiat SpA, will also expand its Jeep Grand Cherokee lineup in Detroit to include a diesel version for North America, it said in a statement.

Chrysler said last month it will reopen its Conner Avenue facility to produce next generation SRT Viper sports cars. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)