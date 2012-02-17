* Chrysler had sought more than $3 billion
Feb 16 Chrysler on Thursday withdrew an
application for a U.S. government loan worth more than $3
billion to help it make cars and trucks that are more fuel
efficient.
The automaker said in a statement it was confident in its
ability to adopt new technologies and make competitive products
without new government assistance.
"The decision will not impact Chrysler's ability to achieve
its previously announced business plan targets," the company
said.
Chrysler was bailed out by the government in 2009 and is now
a unit of Italy's Fiat SpA. It did not comment on the
status of its application for an Energy Department loan to
upgrade U.S. plants with technology needed to overhaul its
truck-heavy lineup.
The loan was pending for some time with the company and the
government engaged in tough negotiations over financing terms
and other aspects. The agency said it still was considering the
Chrysler application when the company pulled out.
"While we were continuing to work with Chrysler to come to
an agreement, we are pleased that they are capable of achieving
their business goals without department support," Energy
Department spokesman Damien LaVera said.
Not providing substantial assistance to Chrysler will likely
be a political plus for the Obama administration, whose overall
Energy Department loan practices have come under scrutiny by
congressional Republicans.
Two deals considered under the department's $25 billion
advanced technology auto financing program have been in the
spotlight recently.
The first was conditional approval of a $730 million loan
for the North American subsidiary of Russian steel giant
Severstal to overhaul a Michigan factory. After
lawmakers sought information about the deal, the Energy
Department determined Severstal NA could finance the project on
its own and rejected the bid in January.
The second case involves electric car startup Fisker
Automotive, which has suspended work at its U.S. manufacturing
plant while it renegotiates the terms of its $529 million DOE
loan.
With Chrysler dropping a loan bid, the administration also
can quiet questions about the wisdom of more taxpayer largess
for a company that received $12.5 billion in politically
controversial bailout and bankruptcy aid.
The auto bailout has been a hot topic this week on the
Republican presidential campaign trail ahead of the Michigan
primary.
Chrysler is following a path set by General Motors Co
, which received a government bailout and pulled a similar
loan application last year. GM said it could finance the
infrastructure needed to improve the gas mileage of its vehicles
without new federal help.
Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co Ltd have
each received billions from the Energy Department loan program,
established by Congress in 2008, to upgrade factories.
Chrysler's decision comes as it is again profitable, joining
its bigger Detroit rivals with restructured balance sheets, new
products and confidence to take on traditionally more nimble
overseas rivals.
Even if the administration favored Chrysler's financing
proposals, the government was unlikely to have awarded the
entire $3 billion due to political pressure to find budget
savings.
(Reporting by John Crawley and Megha Mandavia; Editing by Andre
Grenon and Steve Orlofsky)