* Floods in Pennsylvania impact supplier production

* Chrysler able to maintain production at Jefferson North

(Adds that the carpet plant is in Pennsylvania, updates production at Detroit plant.)

DETROIT, Sept 14 Chrysler Group LLC said it has slowed production at three North American plants due to a lack of carpeting for vehicles after an East Coast supplier's plant was flooded last week in the tropical storm.

Three plants had shifts canceled this week because of the supply shortage. The plants are Sterling Heights Assembly in Sterling Heights, Michigan; Toledo North in Toledo, Ohio; and Brampton Assembly in Brampton, Ontario.

Vehicles made at the plants are the Chrysler 200, Dodge Charger, Dodge Avenger, Jeep Liberty, Dodge Challenger, Chrysler 300 and Jeep Nitro.

Earlier, Chrysler said the Jefferson North plant in Detroit was also affected, but later said that it was able to make adjustments and maintain production there. That plant produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango.

Chrysler said that the situation at each plant is assessed on a daily basis and could not say how long the slowed production will last.

Workers at plants where production has been slowed are reporting to work to take training, said a Chrysler spokeswoman.

The carpet-making plant, which is in Pennsylvania, was flooded last week by heavy rains during Tropical Storm Lee.

Michigan-based Chrysler is managed by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

(Reporting by Meghana Keshavan and Bernie Woodall; editing by Gunna Dickson and Bob Burgdorfer)