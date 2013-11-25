Nov 25 Chrysler Group LLC expects to set a price
range for its initial public offering as early as this week to
raise $1.5 billion to $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The U.S. automaker expects to complete the offering in the
first half of December in an effort to beat the IPO market
slowdown around the holidays, the Journal said. ()
Reuters reported last week that Chrysler had added four
banks to help underwrite the IPO and that the automaker was
looking to launch the deal as soon as early December.
Chrysler, which is majority owned by Italian automaker Fiat
SpA, filed paperwork to go public in late September
after Fiat was unable to reach a buyout deal with Chrysler's
second-largest shareholder, a retiree healthcare trust
affiliated with the United Auto Workers union.
Fiat, which owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler, wants to take
full control and buy out the rest of the stock owned by the
trust, a voluntary employee beneficiary association (VEBA), but
has balked at the more than $5 billion being demanded.
In response, the trust exercised a right enshrined in
Chrysler's 2009 government-financed bankruptcy to go forward
with an initial public offering, stepping up pressure on Sergio
Marchionne, chief executive of both automakers, to reach a deal.
The expected price range would imply a total value for
Chrysler of between $9 billion and $12 billion, based on the
16.6 percent stake that the trust has demanded the company
register for the IPO, the Journal said.
At the proposed IPO price, the trust's stake will be valued
at between $3.7 billion and $5 billion. It had valued its
ownership stake in Chrysler at $3.6 billion at the end of 2012,
according to a filing with the U.S. Department of Labor.
Chrysler and Fiat could not immediately be reached for
comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.