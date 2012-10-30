DETROIT Oct 30 Chrysler Group LLC Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Tuesday reaffirmed that the company is not moving Jeep vehicle production out of the United States to China after it became an issue in the U.S. presidential campaign.

Chrysler had already refuted a statement made to a crowd in Ohio by Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney that Chrysler was moving all Jeep production from Ohio to China.

Marchionne told employees by email, "I feel obliged to unambiguously restate our position: Jeep production will not be moved from the United States to China." (Reporting By Bernie Woodall)