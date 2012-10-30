By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Oct 30 Chrysler Group LLC Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne reaffirmed on Tuesday that the
company is not moving Jeep vehicle production out of the United
States to China after it became an issue in the U.S.
presidential campaign.
Chrysler in an Oct. 25 blog post had already rejected a
statement made that day to a crowd in Ohio by Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney, that Chrysler was thinking
of moving all Jeep production from Ohio to China.
Marchionne told employees by email on Tuesday, "I feel
obliged to unambiguously restate our position: Jeep production
will not be moved from the United States to China."
Romney, speaking last week to a crowd in Defiance, Ohio,
said that he had read a news article that said Chrysler's Jeep
brand is considering moving "all production to China."
Later, the Romney campaign aired an advertisement that did
not repeat the move of production from Ohio but said that
Chrysler is considering making Jeeps in China, which Chrysler
has said.
U.S. President Barack Obama's campaign, in its own ad, said
Romney was making a "false claim" and noted that Chrysler had
challenged Romney's statement.
Ohio is seen by many political pollsters one of several key
"swing" states in next Tuesday's presidential election.
Chrysler has been managed by Fiat SpA since it
emerged from its 2009 bankruptcy, when the Italian company took
20-percent ownership. Marchionne is chief executive of both
Chrysler and Fiat.
Fiat has since increased its ownership to 58.5 percent after
achieving several goals, including building a fuel-efficient
compact car made in the United States and increasing Chrysler
sales outside its North American base.
Romney's ad and his comments in Defiance state that Chrysler
has been taken over by an Italian company. Chrysler is based in
Auburn Hills, Michigan, outside Detroit. Defiance is about an
hour's drive to the a main Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.
Chrysler as early as June 2011 had said it was considering
adding Jeep production in China.
"We are working to establish a global enterprise and
previously announced our intent to return Jeep production to
China, the world's largest auto market, in order to satisfy
local market demand, which would not otherwise be accessible,"
said Marchionne in the email on Tuesday.
And he also reaffirmed previous Chrysler announcements about
increasing its Jeep production at plants in Ohio, Illinois and
Detroit.
"We will invest more than $1.7 billion to develop and
produce the next-generation Jeep SUV, the successor of the Jeep
Liberty -- including $500 million directly to tool and expand
our Toledo Assembly Complex and will be adding about 1,100 jobs
on a second shift by 2013," his email to employees said.
Marchionne said that Chrysler, including Jeep, has added
11,200 jobs in the United States since 2009.
"Jeep assembly lines will remain in operation in the United
States and will constitute the backbone of the brand," said
Marchionne in the email. "It is inaccurate to suggest anything
different."