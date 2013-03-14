DETROIT, March 14 Chrysler will hire 200 people
at its Ohio Jeep plant that makes the rugged Wrangler, the
company said on Thursday.
The Wrangler is the Jeep model that is most like the iconic
Jeep that became famous as a U.S. Army vehicle during World War
Two. Demand for the Wrangler and the Wrangler Unlimited has
caused Chrysler to find ways to increase production at the
Toledo, Ohio plant, said Jodi Tinson, Chrysler spokeswoman.
The new hires will be in place on April 1.
Tinson said Chrysler will hire 130 workers that will offer
"tag relief" for colleagues who need to take a break from the
assembly line.
There are two shifts on the assembly line at the Toledo
Wrangler plant, each working about 10 hours. There are presently
no plans to add a third shift, because the paint shop of the
plant is already at capacity, even after adding a third
eight-hour shift on April 1.
Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited production from Toledo rose
to more than 200,000 last year, a record. Of those, U.S. sales
accounted for 141,669 Wranglers, a 16-percent rise from the
previous year.
Chrysler has two parts of what it calls its Toledo Jeep
Complex, one that makes the Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited, and
one that is now shut to prepare for production of the Jeep
Cherokee.
The Cherokee, a sports utility vehicle, is replacing the
Jeep Liberty, which was discontinued. Production of the Cherokee
will begin in late May, Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said two
weeks ago.
The addition of the new workers was first reported by the
Detroit Free Press.