Oct 19 U.S. safety officials said Friday they
have begun a "preliminary evaluation" into complaints of
stalling engines in 2011 and 2012 model year Jeep Patriots made
by Chrysler Group LLC while the vehicles were running at high
speeds.
One of 12 incidents of engine stalling led to a crash and an
injury, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
reported. In 10 of the incidents reported to NHTSA, the Patriot
stalled while it was being driven at speeds of 65 miles per hour
or faster, NHTSA reported.
The preliminary evaluation involves about 112,000 Jeep
Patriots in the United States. Such an evaluation could
eventually lead to a recall, which would involve vehicles sold
in other countries as well.
"Chrysler Group is cooperating fully with NHTSA in this
preliminary investigation," the company said in a statement on
Friday. "The 2011-2012 Jeep Patriot meets or exceeds all
applicable federal safety standards and has an excellent safety
record."
The Jeep Patriot is a small crossover vehicle.
Through September, Jeep Patriot U.S. sales were up 15
percent at 49,061, according to Autodata Corp.
While there is no recall, if owners of 2011 and 2012 Jeep
Patriot are concerned about the complaints, they should consult
their local Jeep dealers, a Chrysler spokesman said.
Michigan-based Chrysler is majority owned by Fiat SpA
.