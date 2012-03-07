DETROIT, March 7 Chrysler is recalling
nearly 210,000 Jeep Liberty sport utility vehicles due to
potential problems resulting from excessive corrosion that could
lead to a loss of control by the driver.
Chrysler, which is controlled by Fiat, is recalling
the estimated 209,724 Jeep SUVs from model years 2004 and 2005.
Some may be equipped with rear lower control arms that can
fracture due to corrosion caused by road salt used in certain
states, according to documents filed with the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration.
Chrysler is not aware of any accidents or injuries related
to the issue, NHTSA said.
The recall is expected to begin by the end of April and the
rear lower control arms on all affected vehicles will be
replaced, according to NHTSA.
NHTSA said it opened a preliminary evaluation of the issue
in April 2011 based on nine complaints about fractures due to
excessive corrosion. The probe was upgraded to an engineering
analysis in September 2011.
The cars affected in the recall were originally sold or are
currently registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois,
Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan,
Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio,
Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin
and Washington, D.C., according to the documents.
