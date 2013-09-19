Sept 19 JPMorgan Chase & Co is likely to
lead the underwriting of Chrysler Group LLC's initial public
offering, CNBC reported late on Wednesday, citing a person
familiar with the offer.
An IPO would bring to a head the battle between Sergio
Marchionne, who leads both Chrysler and its main shareholder
Fiat SpA, and a healthcare trust fund affiliated with
the United Auto Workers union.
Chrysler plans to file documents this month that would allow
its minority investor to sell shares in a stock market listing,
a process that will slow Fiat's plans to take full control of
the U.S. automaker.
The trust, a type known as a voluntary employees'
beneficiary association or VEBA, is unhappy with the price Fiat
has offered for its Chrysler stake and is exercising its right
to push Marchionne to take Chrysler public.
A Chrysler spokeswoman declined comment to CNBC on the
company's IPO. ()
Chrysler and JPMorgan could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.