DETROIT, Sept 20 A worker was stabbed to death
Thursday morning after an argument inside a Chrysler Group LLC
plant in Detroit and a man suspected of the killing was
later found dead, apparently having shot himself, police and the
company said.
Work at the Jefferson North Assembly plant was suspended for
one shift. The plant will reopen for its second shift on
Thursday afternoon, Chrysler said.
"Two employees were involved in an altercation inside the
plant," Chrysler said in a statement. "One employee was stabbed
and unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene."
Shortly after the stabbing, Detroit police said, the body of
the man suspected in the stabbing was found in a vehicle not far
from the plant. He apparently had shot himself, police said.
Chrysler makes two sport utility vehicles at the plant, the
Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango.
D etroit police did not comment on the motive for the
stabbing. L aw enforcement authorities and the company were due
to hold a news c onference on the incident on Thursday afternoon.