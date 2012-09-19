Sept 19 Chrysler Group LLC and majority owner
Fiat SpA have opened parts distribution warehouses in
Japan, Australia and Russia under the Mopar brand, the companies
said on Wednesday.
The move completes the transition of Chrysler distribution
centers from the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company's former
owner, Daimler AG.
There are now 52 distribution centers for Fiat and Chrysler
globally, each of them under the companies' Mopar service, parts
and customer-care brand.
The Japan warehouse opened on Sept. 1, and the Australia and
Russia warehouses opened in July.
Previously, Fiat had its own distribution centers, and they
are now under the Mopar brand, said Mopar spokesman Bryan
Zvibleman.
The warehouses are to support dealerships in the three
countries, said Pietro Gorlier, president and chief executive
officer of the Mopar brand.
The 11,000-square-meter (118,404-square-foot) Japan
distribution center is in Yokohama and will move parts to 145
outlets, Mopar said.
The 10,000-square-meter Australian center in Port Melbourne,
Victoria, will serve 75 dealer locations.
In Russia, a 4,500-square-meter warehouse will serve nearly
140 dealers.
Mopar opened distribution centers in Shanghai and Dubai last
year and in Brazil and Argentina earlier this year.