DETROIT, Sept 29 A safety advocate group has
petitioned U.S. regulators to open an investigation into an
estimated 4.9 million Chrysler vehicles for issues that could
lead to engine stalls and other problems, according to documents
posted online by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
The NHTSA said in the documents that it would decide whether
to grant or deny the Center for Auto Safety's petition, which
involves a range of Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep SUVs, pickup trucks
and minivans from model years 2007 through 2014. The regulator
offered no timetable for its decision, but if it opens an
investigation, that could lead to a recall.
Chrysler Group, a unit of Fiat, said on Monday that
it was investigating customer complaints and analyzing parts
from the field. "Every Chrysler Group vehicle meets or exceeds
all applicable safety standards," it said.
The Center for Auto Safety in an Aug. 21 letter asked the
NHTSA to open a probe into failures of a part called the totally
integrated power module, the documents said.
The safety advocate group said the failures resulted in
engine stalls; air bag nondeployment; unintended acceleration;
fires; and random horn, headlight, door lock, instrument panel
and windshield wiper activity, according to the documents.
Located in the engine compartment near the battery, the
totally integrated power module manages power for multiple
systems in the vehicle. It is designed to detect an electrical
fault and activate such equipment as windshield wipers and
headlights.
The Center for Auto Safety's petition included a list of 70
complaints it had received, according to the NHTSA documents.
The NHTSA said its review would focus on the Totally Integrated
Power Module 7.
Of the 63 complaints about that specific part, 51 cited
engine stalls or not starting, while three reported smoke or
fire, according to the NHTSA documents. In a supplement to its
letter, the Center for Auto Safety identified 24 crashes from
NHTSA's Early Warning Reporting database that it believes are
related to the failure of a totally integrated power module.
"The (power module) is in millions of 2007-14 Chrysler
vehicles and fails at such high frequency that Chrysler has run
out of replacement parts," the Center for Auto Safety said in
its letter. "Consumers are faced with a terrible dilemma - park
the vehicle until parts are available or ride at risk of being
in (a) deadly crash."
Earlier this month, Chrysler recalled an estimated 230,760
Jeep and Dodge SUVs globally from model year 2011 because of the
potential failure of fuel-pump relays within the power module
that could cause the vehicles to stall or not start.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)