DETROIT Jan 30 Chrysler Group LLC predicted that U.S. industry auto sales would reach 15.5 million this year, including medium and heavy trucks, up 4.7 percent from last year's better-than-expected performance.

The smallest U.S. automaker, which reported fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, also said its U.S. pension plan was underfunded by $7.67 billion at the end of last year, up from a shortfall of $5.37 billion in 2011.