DETROIT, Sept 30 Union workers at the Chrysler Group LLC engine plant in Dundee, Michigan voted to end their separate labor contract with the automaker, the plant union chairman said on Friday.

About 99 percent of the 400 workers at Dundee voted to join the larger bargaining unit that is negotiating a new four-year contract with Chrysler. The vote was completed on Friday morning.

"We are full-blown Chrysler employees," said Tom Zimmerman, UAW plant chairman at Local 723. He said the main reason workers voted to end the separate agreement was job security.

"When we were in a stand-alone agreement, we had nowhere to go if we got laid off," said Zimmerman.

As part of the larger Chrysler agreement, the Dundee workers could be transferred to another plant if workers are laid off, Zimmerman said.

The Dundee engine plant was once part of a three-company group that included Chrysler, Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T), but that partnership has been dissolved.

The plant was not part of the larger Chrysler labor agreement. It also was not part of the Chrysler bankruptcy.

The Dundee plant is known as the Global Engine Manufacturing Alliance, or GEMA.

Chrysler is managed by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.

The Dundee plant operates two shifts, six days a week, for a total of 120 hours of operation. Chrysler wants to operate the plant on the sixth day without planning for overtime pay, which would put some people on rotating shifts.

Zimmerman said he is working with the company to devise a rotating schedule for some workers while leaving most of them on either the day or the night shift full-time. Having all workers on the rotating shifts is too disruptive to their lives and threatens quality and safety, he said.

The Dundee plant makes four-cylinder engines. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall. Editing by Robert MacMillan)