DETROIT, Sept 30 Union workers at the Chrysler
Group LLC engine plant in Dundee, Michigan voted to end their
separate labor contract with the automaker, the plant union
chairman said on Friday.
About 99 percent of the 400 workers at Dundee voted to join
the larger bargaining unit that is negotiating a new four-year
contract with Chrysler. The vote was completed on Friday
morning.
"We are full-blown Chrysler employees," said Tom Zimmerman,
UAW plant chairman at Local 723. He said the main reason
workers voted to end the separate agreement was job security.
"When we were in a stand-alone agreement, we had nowhere to
go if we got laid off," said Zimmerman.
As part of the larger Chrysler agreement, the Dundee
workers could be transferred to another plant if workers are
laid off, Zimmerman said.
The Dundee engine plant was once part of a three-company
group that included Chrysler, Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T), but that partnership has been
dissolved.
The plant was not part of the larger Chrysler labor
agreement. It also was not part of the Chrysler bankruptcy.
The Dundee plant is known as the Global Engine
Manufacturing Alliance, or GEMA.
Chrysler is managed by Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI.
The Dundee plant operates two shifts, six days a week, for
a total of 120 hours of operation. Chrysler wants to operate
the plant on the sixth day without planning for overtime pay,
which would put some people on rotating shifts.
Zimmerman said he is working with the company to devise a
rotating schedule for some workers while leaving most of them
on either the day or the night shift full-time. Having all
workers on the rotating shifts is too disruptive to their lives
and threatens quality and safety, he said.
The Dundee plant makes four-cylinder engines.
