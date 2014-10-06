BRIEF-Public Service Enterprise Group CEO Ralph Izzo's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.9 mln
* CEO Ralph Izzo's FY 2016 total compensation $9.9 million versus $9.2 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
(Corrects number of vans recalled from 31,497 to 21,470 in headline and first paragraph and adds that some are in Canada)
DETROIT Oct 6 Chrysler Group said on Monday that it is recalling an estimated 21,470 commercial full-size vans in the United States and Canada to replace their head restraints.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat, said the 2014-model Ram ProMaster vans were assembled with head restraints that may exceed the allowable gap between an occupant's head and the restraint.
The automaker said it is unaware of any injuries, accidents or complaints related to this issue.
Chrysler said it is expediting acquisition of replacement parts and owners are expected to be notified next month and advise when to schedule service at no cost to them.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)
ANTANANARIVO, March 14 Vanilla producers on the tropical island of Madagascar say a cyclone that killed 51 people has also damaged around 30 percent of the crop in the world's biggest producer.
March 14 Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, as a jump in crude oil prices gutted margins at the company's motor fuel retail business.