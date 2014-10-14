(Adds background)

DETROIT Oct 14 Chrysler Group is recalling an estimated 184,215 sport utility vehicles globally because a possible short circuit in a part could disable air bags and seat-belt pretensioners, the automaker said on Tuesday.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , said an electrical short circuit may occur in the occupant restraint control module in certain 2014-model Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.

The automaker said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue.

Chrysler said it will advise affected customers when they can schedule service, which involves replacing the occupant restraint control module made by Robert Bosch. The same part led to the recall of about 850,000 Ford Motor Co cars last month.

Of the affected Chrysler SUVs, an estimated 126,772 are in the United States, 8,106 in Canada, 3,722 in Mexico and 45,615 outside North America, Chrysler said. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alden Bentley and Jonathan Oatis)