DETROIT Oct 16 Chrysler Group on Thursday
announced two global recalls of more than 900,000 cars and SUVs
combined for problems that could cause fires.
Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is
recalling about 470,000 cars and SUVs globally from model years
2011 through 2014 and equipped with a 3.6 liter engine and a 160
amp alternator, according to the company and documents filed
with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The alternator may suddenly fail, possibly causing a stall
or fire and increasing the risk of a crash, according to the
NHTSA documents.
The second recall covers about 437,000 Jeep Wrangler SUVs
globally from model years 2011 through 2013 because of a fire
risk, according to the NHTSA documents. They said water in the
exterior heated power mirror electrical connector could cause an
electrical short.
Chrysler said it was unaware of any injuries resulting from
either problem. The automaker said one accident might have
stemmed from the first problem, but had no reports of fire. It
was not aware of any accidents from the second problem.
The repair for the first recall is still under development,
according to the NHTSA documents. Chrysler plans to begin
notifying owners of the recall on Nov. 28, according to the
NHTSA documents.
Models affected in this recall include the Chrysler 300
sedan, Dodge Challenger and Charger cars, and Dodge Durango and
Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs. An estimated 434,581 of the recalled
vehicles are in the United States, 16,080 in Canada, 2,335 in
Mexico and 17,000 outside North America, Chrysler said.
The repair for the Wrangler recall, which should begin on
Dec. 5, includes moving the exterior mirror power feed to a
separate connector and adding a water shield, according to the
NHTSA documents.
In that recall, an estimated 313,236 of the SUVs are in the
United States, 39,627 in Canada, 5,685 in Mexico and 78,369
outside of North America, Chrysler said.
