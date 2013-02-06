Feb 6 Chrysler Group LLC on Wednesday announced
a 10-year agreement for a unit of Spain's Banco Santander
to offer a "full spectrum" of auto financing services
to Chrysler and Fiat customers and dealers under the name of
Chrysler Capital.
Chrysler Capital is to launch on May 1.
Santander Consumer USA, based in Dallas, will be the arm of
Banco Santander that will be the preferred lender for Chrysler
and Fiat customers and dealers.
Santander Consumer USA and Chrysler have signed a 10-year
agreement.
Chrysler dealers and customers will continue to work with
the automaker's current preferred auto lender, Ally Financial
Inc, at least through the end of their contact that expires
April 30.
Chrysler in its statement said it expects to continue to
work with Ally beyond the end of April, as well as with other
financial institutions.
Banco Santander is Spain's largest bank.
Chrysler, based in suburban Detroit, is majority owned by
Italy's Fiat SpA.